OU Gender + Equality Center to host ‘Proudly Gleaming’ homecoming event to fundraise, promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity

proudly gleaming

A banner for the Proudly Gleaming event from the GEC website.

The University of Oklahoma’s Gender + Equality Center is hosting an LGBTQ+ homecoming event to help fundraise for the organization.

The event, called ‘Proudly Gleaming’, is a replacement to the GEC’s “Pink & Black Ball," which was originally created to promote and raise money for breast cancer. The updated event will raise money for the GEC and help promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity and awareness.

The event, open to every OU community member, will feature dancing, hors d'oeuvres, light refreshments and photo opportunities. 

The event’s goal is to create a “specific, intentional space to uplift and support our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff, and alumni as a recognized part of the OU family in one of our oldest campus traditions,” according to the GEC website.

Quan Phan, LGBTQ+ Program Coordinator at the GEC, says that the event is meant to remind students that the LGBTQ+ community is an important part of the university.

“The name ‘Proudly Gleaming’, a phrase from our OU chant, captures the spirit of the event perfectly,” Phan said. “We proudly state that students in the LGBTQ+ community are an important part of our university. We hope they feel reflected in OU’s traditions and history, and this is the reminder for us that we can and must be our authentic self, to be proudly gleaming.” 

Phan also said that the money being raised for the event is being used specifically for LGBTQ+ projects such as workshops, events and the mentorship program.

The event will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 14 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Those who would like to attend the event can purchase a ticket online. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

