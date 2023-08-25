Norman’s Porch Fest will be held Saturday evening in the Miller Historic District.
Porch Fest is an annual festival where musicians gather to perform on the porches of houses in the district.
Porch Fest began in Ithaca, New York, in 2007. Norman’s participation began when a friend of Wess McMichael brought it to his attention. McMichael is a resident of the Miller Historic District, who has owned a music school in Norman for over two decades.
This year marks Norman’s sixth year hosting a Porch Fest. McMichael’s longtime involvement in Oklahoma's music community helped him bring musicians together for the festival.
“I've been gigging around Oklahoma for years, and so I know all these musicians and they're so good,” McMichael said. “I'm able to make phone calls and ask if my friends would like to play on porches."
Porch Fest is built entirely of volunteers and has returned year after year based on the positive response from the Norman community. McMichael said last year’s event brought between 600 and 700 attendees.
“It's a grassroots thing,” McMichael said. “We’ve got no sponsors, we don't ask banks or anything to help us out. It's people (who) are willing to do this. Everybody enjoys it so much, it kind of builds itself really.”
The 13 participating porches will host over two dozen artists, including Norman-based performers such as Americana artists Derek Paul and Kierston White and the rock and country influenced Camille Harp.
“Many of these artists are professionals. I do book some amateur events, people who are starting out, but a lot of these people have albums, and they’re on Spotify,” McMichael said. “You can come out and hear them for free, in an intimate, unique setting. It's very, very cool.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to tip the volunteer artists, along with a lawn chair. Because the 13 porches hold simultaneous performances, McMichael suggests that those interested visit the online map ahead of time to plan their experience.
The festival is held 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Miller Historic District, just northeast of Campus Corner. Porta Potties and parking are available at McMichael Music School at 230 E. Alameda St.
