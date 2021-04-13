Norman brewery partners with Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to create special beer to support women entering film industry

A Norman brewery has partnered with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to create a special beer to support women entering the film industry.
$2 of every four-pack sold of 405 Brewing Co.’s “That’s a Wrap” beer — a Pilsner malt with two different German Hallertau hops — will be donated to the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma, said 405 Brewing Co. co-founder Trae Carson.
Carson and Jonathan Stapleton began 405 Brewing Company six years ago in Norman, according to their website. 405 is known for being a mixed culture and sour brewery, but the “That’s a Wrap” beer is a traditional tasting beer said Carson.
Carson said in those six years, they’ve met many people who have helped the company in the community, including Film Education Institute of Oklahoma executive director Trevor Rodgers.
“Trevor reached out with this really cool idea … to partner with FEIO in producing a beer that raised awareness of empowering more women to pursue the film industry,” Carson said.
Rodgers has made it his mission to include more women in all roles in the film industry, not just the stereotypical ones, Carson said.
Carson said partnering with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma is more about how passionate he and Stapleton are about the cause rather than the benefit of the company.
“Everyone should be empowered,” Carson said. “There shouldn’t be a limitation someone else sets on you as far as what you can or cannot accomplish in life.”
405 Brewing Company intends to produce the beer continually going forward to accommodate all sales of “That’s a Wrap,” said Carson.
Carson said helping uplift people to success is important in the arts and overall.
“Both my mom and my grandmother were very strong influences in my life, so anytime we can really encourage or empower others to be involved in the arts, then we want to do that.”
The “That’s a Wrap” beer is sold locally at the 405 Brewery on Topeka Dr. and the Spirit Shop on Berry Rd. in Norman. It is also sold at Byron’s Liquor Warehouse in Oklahoma City.
