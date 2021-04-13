You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norman brewery partners with Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to create special beer to support women entering film industry

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
thats a wrap image

405 Brewing Co.'s 'That's a Wrap' beer.

 Via 405 Brewing Co.'s website

A Norman brewery has partnered with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to create a special beer to support women entering the film industry.

$2 of every four-pack sold of 405 Brewing Co.’s “That’s a Wrap” beer — a Pilsner malt with two different German Hallertau hops — will be donated to the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma, said 405 Brewing Co. co-founder Trae Carson.

Carson and Jonathan Stapleton began 405 Brewing Company six years ago in Norman, according to their website. 405 is known for being a mixed culture and sour brewery, but the “That’s a Wrap” beer is a traditional tasting beer said Carson.

Carson said in those six years, they’ve met many people who have helped the company in the community, including Film Education Institute of Oklahoma executive director Trevor Rodgers.

“Trevor reached out with this really cool idea … to partner with FEIO in producing a beer that raised awareness of empowering more women to pursue the film industry,” Carson said.

Rodgers has made it his mission to include more women in all roles in the film industry, not just the stereotypical ones, Carson said.

Carson said partnering with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma is more about how passionate he and Stapleton are about the cause rather than the benefit of the company.

“Everyone should be empowered,” Carson said. “There shouldn’t be a limitation someone else sets on you as far as what you can or cannot accomplish in life.”

405 Brewing Company intends to produce the beer continually going forward to accommodate all sales of “That’s a Wrap,” said Carson.

Carson said helping uplift people to success is important in the arts and overall.

“Both my mom and my grandmother were very strong influences in my life, so anytime we can really encourage or empower others to be involved in the arts, then we want to do that.”

The “That’s a Wrap” beer is sold locally at the 405 Brewery on Topeka Dr. and the Spirit Shop on Berry Rd. in Norman. It is also sold at Byron’s Liquor Warehouse in Oklahoma City. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments