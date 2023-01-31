New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area.
The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.
Pyle also wrote in the email that having new businesses in the area entices other retailers to move in. He wrote that the Starbucks on Main Street received over 160,000 visitors in the past 12 months, and having a new Starbucks is a good sign for the area.
“Having new businesses like Starbucks and Velvet Taco (first in Oklahoma, so this was a big deal) will bring the interest of other retailers to that corridor,” Pyle said in the email. “The Starbucks Real Estate team doesn’t make a lot of site selection mistakes, so them locating there shows a high desirability for that corridor. I would classify it as a WIN.”
Not all business owners are looking for more development however, Pyle wrote.
“There’s very little undeveloped commercial land for sale in Norman and many property owners that aren’t interested in selling or redeveloping,” Pyle wrote. “This is very true on Lindsey Street, where many of the owners have held on to their properties for several decades without much investment and a lot of deferred maintenance.”
The new location is currently under construction and does not have an opening date.
This story was edited by Jillian Taylor. Mary Ann Livingood and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
