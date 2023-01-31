 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman

starbucks plan

Photo of the location of the new Starbucks on Lindsey and Berry. Provided by the Norman Development Facebook page.

 Provided by the Norman Development Facebook page

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area.

The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.

Pyle also wrote in the email that having new businesses in the area entices other retailers to move in. He wrote that the Starbucks on Main Street received over 160,000 visitors in the past 12 months, and having a new Starbucks is a good sign for the area.

“Having new businesses like Starbucks and Velvet Taco (first in Oklahoma, so this was a big deal) will bring the interest of other retailers to that corridor,” Pyle said in the email. “The Starbucks Real Estate team doesn’t make a lot of site selection mistakes, so them locating there shows a high desirability for that corridor. I would classify it as a WIN.”

Not all business owners are looking for more development however, Pyle wrote.

“There’s very little undeveloped commercial land for sale in Norman and many property owners that aren’t interested in selling or redeveloping,” Pyle wrote. “This is very true on Lindsey Street, where many of the owners have held on to their properties for several decades without much investment and a lot of deferred maintenance.”

The new location is currently under construction and does not have an opening date.

This story was edited by Jillian Taylor. Mary Ann Livingood and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments