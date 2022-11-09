 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

International Advisory Committee seeks to bridge gap between students with annual gala

The Beyond Gala

Poster for "The Beyond" International Gala.

 Photo provided

The International Advisory Committee will host the annual International Gala on Nov. 11, with this year’s theme being “The Beyond.”

Attendees can expect a night of dancing, food, music and community. Admission for students and staff is free, and students are encouraged to dress in blue, black and gold to represent outer space and the universe.

Colorful balloons and lights will illuminate the ballroom. There will be finger foods as well as a DJ playing songs from across the galaxy, with space to dance and tables to sit at and enjoy the food.

There will also be a room for people to take a break from the action to play party games and then step back into the main room to see live performances by the band Combo 8 and performances by international students.

The International Gala is one of the largest events put on by the IAC every year, and it takes months of planning.

Nkatheko Mafu, IAC public affairs chair, said the event lets international and U.S. students build connections.

“We hope to get out the connection between the two so we have both local students and international students connect during that night,” Mafu said. “That’s our main goal, just to build that bridge between students.”

Students can attend the gala on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7-11 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments