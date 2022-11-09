International Advisory Committee seeks to bridge gap between students with annual gala

The International Advisory Committee will host the annual International Gala on Nov. 11, with this year’s theme being “The Beyond.”
Attendees can expect a night of dancing, food, music and community. Admission for students and staff is free, and students are encouraged to dress in blue, black and gold to represent outer space and the universe.
Colorful balloons and lights will illuminate the ballroom. There will be finger foods as well as a DJ playing songs from across the galaxy, with space to dance and tables to sit at and enjoy the food.
There will also be a room for people to take a break from the action to play party games and then step back into the main room to see live performances by the band Combo 8 and performances by international students.
The International Gala is one of the largest events put on by the IAC every year, and it takes months of planning.
Nkatheko Mafu, IAC public affairs chair, said the event lets international and U.S. students build connections.
“We hope to get out the connection between the two so we have both local students and international students connect during that night,” Mafu said. “That’s our main goal, just to build that bridge between students.”
Students can attend the gala on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7-11 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.
