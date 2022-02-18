 Skip to main content
Crimson and Queens drag show to make 'bigger and better' in-person return with 'exciting' new features

crimson and queens logo

The logo for Crimson and Queens.

Applications for Crimson and Queens, OU’s annual drag show, have gone live. The applications are open until March 11.

Crimson and Queens is the OU-organized drag show that features performances from drag artists at OU, in Oklahoma and in the professional drag world. The show will be held in person on April 28.

Many organizations are working on the event, including the Gender + Equality Center, the Union Programming Board, the Student Government Association, the Student Alumni Board and the Campus Activities Council’s Speakers Bureau.

Jerry Lessley, an organizer and founder of Crimson and Queens, said that all different kinds of drag are welcome.

“There are drag kings, drag queens, drag monsters and so many more who all have various gender identities and sexualities,” Lessley said. “We just want to make sure everyone knows that they are all welcome to register and apply.”

The application is open to both students and professional drag performers — local and national — outside of OU. In the past, queens from RuPaul's Drag race, such as Alyssa Edwards, have headlined the show.

Last year, Crimson and Queens went online to accommodate for the pandemic. Through partnering with Chakra Media and OU Esports, Crimson and Queens was live streamed.

Over the years, Crimson and Queens has gained popularity. Lessley hopes this year’s show will continue to bring people the joy of drag.

“Drag is for everybody,” Lessley said. “There’s so many different people interested in enjoying it … and being able to showcase drag to everyone is great.”

This year, Crimson and Queens will be in person on April 28. While last year’s stream went well, Lessley is excited to be back in person.

“We are excited … to showcase it to so many more people and just have a bigger and better show than ever,” Lessley said.

Lessley hinted at something new and exciting for this year’s show.

“We do have something new this year that I think is pretty exciting,” Lessley said. “But we’re not quite ready to announce it yet.”

The application asks for basic contact information, as well as questions about the applicant’s drag experience. Applicants can then sign up for in person or virtual auditions.

For more information, check the Facebook event page as well as the OU Gender + Equality Center’s Twitter and Instagram.

