2nd Friday Norman Art Walk to host variety of exhibitions, events, COVID-19 precautions recommended

Norman Arts Council will be hosting a free event celebrating arts and creativity in the Walker Arts District of downtown Norman on Friday, Sept. 10.
The 2nd Friday Art Walk, a monthly event featuring the work of artists in and around Norman. The Walk also offers additional events from shops, restaurants, offices, bars, concert venues, and more.
One returning showcase to the Walk is the Resonator Institute.
“It’s a very popular exhibit...featuring the work of Oklahoma POC artists to showcase their talent pool,” Cher Duncan, Events Coordinator at Norman Arts Council, said.
This is the third annual exhibition for the Resonator Institute. Their Diversity University exhibition, Colors + Portals, showcases the artists’ interpretations of futurism, according to the Art Walk website. They can be found at 325 E. Main St.
A new attendee is Wilshire Cabinet + Co. They will be hosting artists Michael Bendure and Red Kittens, with a performance from violinist Peter Marks, Duncan said. They are located at 226 E. Main St.
The Norman Film Festival returns with a free screening of Oklahoma Mon Amor, a story about a family finding their identity amid multicultural struggles. A live Q&A follows at 6:30 PM in front of The Depot. Lapsis, a story of mystery and economics in the near future, airs at 6:30 PM at the Red Brick Bar.
A short film showcase is happening at 7 PM at BIG Brewing Company. Dating Amber, a story about dealing with the struggles of a same-sex relationship, follows at 8 PM at Lazy Circles Brewing.
OSC-Press is hosting Colors & Freeform Shapes: Wearable Art & Works on Paper by Felix S.N. Blesch. The exhibit will mix wearable art and paper works by Tulsa-based Blesch. With a background in printmaking and photography, they value the power of color and personal expression in design, according to the Art Walk website. There will also be an experimental set by Wet Skeleton, a local electronic musician.
Gallery 123 will be showing a variety of work including fused glass, rock and wood carvings, abstract paintings, metal statuary, artisan jewelry, robots and stuffed animals, according to the Art Walk website.
“(The most important part of the Walk is) exposing the community to the artists and the art culture that we have here in Norman,” said Duncan. “Other than a pandemic or tornado, we have always had Artwalk every month and that’s unusual (for live exhibits).”
COVID-19 continues to be a factor in event planning.
“We are recommending that everyone take extra precautions and wear masks and are recommending those that attend are vaccinated,” said Duncan.
September’s Walk begins on Friday at 6 p.m. Visit the Walk’s website for more information at 2ndfridaynorman.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.