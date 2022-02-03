 Skip to main content
'108th Annual School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition' opens at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art

student exhibition 108

A banner for the 108th Student Exhibition via the museum's website.

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is hosting its annual 108th School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition. 

The exhibition opened on Jan. 27 and will display through March 20, showcasing 70 works from 48 students. 

Taylor Martinez, studio art junior, has two paintings on display in the exhibition. The first is called “Golden Girl, the Modern Woman,” which is “about not only my Cherokee heritage but every other woman’s Cherokee heritage from the past to now.

“One is called Neighborhood Mind Games which is based on a neurologist who discovered he was a psychopath by studying his brain scans,” Martinez said.

Martinez said a committee of school directors, professors and a guest juror decided what to showcase. 

This year’s guest juror was independent curator and author Jennifer Scanlan, who reviewed more than 150 submissions for the exhibition, according to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art website. 

Scanlan has more than 20 years of curatorial experience with practices focused on contemporary art and design, according to the Oklahoma Visual Arts Commission. Scanlan moved to Oklahoma in 2016 after being an independent curator for 16 years in New York City. 

Martinez said there are awards given to students in the exhibition, such as the opportunity for a student’s piece to be added to the museum’s permanent collection.

Martinez said it is exciting to have her pieces on display. 

“I think I’ve probably texted all of my extended family about my art being in the museum. It’s really fun to know that your work is in a museum that people can go see,” Martinez said.

The student exhibition is on display at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays from Jan. 27 to March 20. The exhibition is free to all. 

