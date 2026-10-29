Most Involved Greek Organization at OU: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for OU’s most involved greek organization. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The National PanHellenic Conference
With 26 member organizations across 665 campuses, the National Panhellenic Conference has empowered its members to raise millions of dollars in philanthropic support for worthy causes across the nation for the past 124 years. It stands by four core values: belonging, collaboration, relevance and respect.
ALSO NOMINATED
Interfraternity Council
Uniting 18 fraternities across campus, the Interfraternity Council builds leaders who are involved in academics, philanthropy and campus life. IFC members are always at the center of the action, whether it’s community service or game day events.
Multicultural Greek Council
The Multicultural Greek Council is the home for culture-based fraternities and sororities, celebrating diversity and service. Serving a combined total of 11 sororities and fraternities, MGC brings rich heritage to OU through educational forums, community outreach and cultural showcases.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.