Best Place to Eat in Norman When Your Parents Are Paying: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best place to eat in Norman when your parents are paying. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Benvenuti’s Ristorante
Benvenuti’s Ristorante serves upscale Italian dishes. With over 150 boutique wine selections offered by the bottle, half-bottle and tasting flights, it’s the perfect spot to celebrate any occasion with your parents. Try the snow crab claws, sauteed in garlic-lemon white wine butter sauce.
ALSO NOMINATED
Charleston’s Restaurant
Charleston’s is a top-tier choice for upscale American classics. Known for its spinach artichoke dip, prime rib and baked potato soup, it’s an easy choice to bring the parents. End your meal off with a slice of pie, if you don’t get too full eating the appetizers and main dishes first.
The Mont
With nearly 50 years of history and its signature Sooner Swirl, The Mont is a great place to take your parents to give them a taste of Norman. It’s a Norman staple with a festive ambiance and attentive service.
Ranch Steakhouse
Going all-out for a celebration? Ranch Steakhouse is your match. The high-end, traditional steakhouse features prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood and an extensive wine list. Its dimly lit ambiance makes it feel like an absolute treat from the moment you sit down.
The Winston
Its upscale vibe and affordable menu will keep your parents and your stomach happy. Enjoy its dog-friendly patio no matter the season, equipped with fans and heaters.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.