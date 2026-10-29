Best OU Student Organization: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best OU student organization. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
President’s Leadership Class
Bringing together some of OU’s most motivated freshmen, President’s Leadership Class focuses on developing leaders through mentorship, community service and seminars. Members gain early access to campus leadership roles and form bonds that last well after graduation.
ALSO NOMINATED
iLink International
iLink International builds connections and bridges cultures together. With cultural dinners, language exchanges and social outings, iLink helps everyone put the “home” in Oklahoma.
OU BCM
1203 Elm Ave.
Developing one of the largest communities of Christian students and leaders, the OU Baptist Collegiate Ministry aims to help students know, love and glorify God by developing student leaders and disciples. It hosts a number of weekly and monthly events, including Renown worship on Wednesday nights and various challenge groups.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.