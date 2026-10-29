Best OU College: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best OU college. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences
Founded in 1892 as the College of Liberal Arts, Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences provides OU students a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as extensive research opportunities. The college offers more than 60 majors including biology, chemistry, physics, economics, political science, psychology and public health, with extensive research opportunities.
ALSO NOMINATED
Gallogly College of Engineering
Gallogly College of Engineering offers undergraduate students over 35 degree paths — such as aerospace, chemical, electrical and industrial engineering. The college received $52 million in research grants for the fiscal year 2024 and had an 85% employment rate post graduation as of the 2023-24 school year.
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication is recognized as the No. 1 media program in the country by student achievement, offering students a wide range of degree programs and a plethora of media internship opportunities. The college is named after the former publisher of The Oklahoman, Edward Lewis Gaylord.
Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education
Dedicated to preparing teachers for K-12 classrooms, the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education builds and encourages the teachers who will shape the futures of the generations to come. It offers programs in everything a future educator might need, including special education, STEM teaching and educational leadership.
Price College of Business
OU students have the option to partake in top-ranked programs including finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and supply chain management. The college connects students with internships, mentorships and hands-on experience to ensure each one of them is ready to step into the business world.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.