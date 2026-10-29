Best OU Campus Study Spot: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best campus study spot. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Bizzell Memorial Library
The Bizz is a sanctuary for studious students. It’s a historical landmark that houses five floors of books and research collections.
ALSO NOMINATED
Gaylord College creative lab
Lined with high-powered desktop computers, editing software and work stations, the lab is a Gaylord student’s dream — especially when up against a deadline. It’s perfect for group collaboration and total focus.
Starbucks at the Oklahoma Memorial Union
Who doesn’t love getting work done at a coffee shop? You don’t even have to leave campus when you stop at this Starbucks, making it an ideal spot for breaks between classes and for study sessions with friends.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.