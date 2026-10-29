Best OU Campus Photo Op: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best OU campus photo op. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Bizzell Memorial Library
One of the most photographed spots in the state, the Bizz is both a historical landmark and a go-to spot for students. The building houses thousands of books, along with research collections.
ALSO NOMINATED
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Nothing captures the spirit of OU quite like a photo in front of the football stadium — especially on game day. It’s an absolute must-visit location for students, alum and visiting fans.
The Spoonholder
Legend has it that any couple who shares a kiss on this stone bench in the North Oval is destined to get married. Drop by to snap a timeless photo with friends or with that special someone.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.