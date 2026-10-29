Best OU Campus Food: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best campus food. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Chick-fil-A
Multiple locations
A go-to for many OU students, Chick-fil-A offers chicken, fries and desserts that’ll be your pleasure to eat. Order any of the classics — from the sandwiches to the nuggets, fried or grilled — and don’t forget to grab some sauce.
ALSO NOMINATED
Baja Fresh Express
Want quick, custom Mexican food? Stop by Baja Fresh to get a loaded burrito, cheesy quesadillas or filling rice bowls that ensure you power through your afternoon lectures. It’s an easy way to stay healthy without having to leave campus.
Couch Restaurants
Home to the world’s only all-you-care-to-eat Chick-fil-A, along with 13 other restaurants serving stir fry, barbecue, Halal, mediterranean and vegan dishes. Grab a bite with your friends at a place that ensures there’s something for everyone, and end the afternoon with one of its many desserts.
Quiznos
An ideal stop between classes, Quiznos serves warm, toasted subs loaded with meats, cheeses and bold signature sauces. Try its chicken carbonara sandwich served on rosemary Parmesan bread, and grab a soup or salad to go with it.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.