 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

Best Annual OU Campus Event: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
OU Food Pantry 5K

OU Food Pantry, in partnership with OU Parent and Family Programs, will host its third annual 5K Sunday, April 13. The fundraiser is part of Spring Family Weekend, and all proceeds will go directly to the pantry.

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best annual OU event. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

Family Weekend

Bring a little bit of home to Norman by inviting your parents to Family Weekend, where they’ll experience tailgating, campus tours and Sooner football. This wonderful tradition lets students show off their college home, introduce friends and share OU spirit with their loved ones. 

ALSO NOMINATED

The Big Event

As OU’s largest day of community service, The Big Event brings thousands of students, faculty and staff together as one massive “thank you” to the Norman and Oklahoma City metro area. Volunteers spread across the city to help charities and residents in need, all while making memories with their closest friends. 

Camp Crimson

Where every Sooner’s story begins, Camp Crimson is the ultimate crash course in OU traditions, chants and life. It’s led by energetic student mentors and gives students the opportunity to make lifelong friends while learning the lay of the land. 