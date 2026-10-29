Best Annual OU Campus Event: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best annual OU event. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Family Weekend
Bring a little bit of home to Norman by inviting your parents to Family Weekend, where they’ll experience tailgating, campus tours and Sooner football. This wonderful tradition lets students show off their college home, introduce friends and share OU spirit with their loved ones.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Big Event
As OU’s largest day of community service, The Big Event brings thousands of students, faculty and staff together as one massive “thank you” to the Norman and Oklahoma City metro area. Volunteers spread across the city to help charities and residents in need, all while making memories with their closest friends.
Camp Crimson
Where every Sooner’s story begins, Camp Crimson is the ultimate crash course in OU traditions, chants and life. It’s led by energetic student mentors and gives students the opportunity to make lifelong friends while learning the lay of the land.