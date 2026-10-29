Best OU Athlete: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best OU athlete. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
John Mateer
As the name on the back of many jerseys, starting quarterback John Mateer is known for his explosive play. Though he suffered a hand injury and had a subsequent surgery, Mateer led the Sooners to an overall record of 10-3 and a 6-2 SEC record during the 2025 season.
ALSO NOMINATED
Tristan Davison
A forward for OU’s hockey team, Tristan Davison brings dedication, heart and energy to the rink. Davison grew up as one of thirteen relatives playing the sport, which pushed him to follow the same calling. Last season, he amassed 30 total points, with five goals and six assists.
Isaiah Sategna III
It’s no surprise Isaiah Sategna is the SEC’s leading returning receiver after last season, with 67 receptions for 965 yards and eight touchdowns across all 13 games. He’s known for his blazing speed and knack for game-changing plays, entering 2026 projected by some analysts to lead the conference in receiving yards for another season.
Kendall Wells
Taking the collegiate softball world by storm by shattering the single-season freshman home run record with 39 blasts last year, Kendall Wells earned her National Fastpitch Coaches Association and SEC Freshman of the Year honors. She sports a 1.028 slugging percent, one of the top in the nation.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.