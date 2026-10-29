Best Yoga & Pilates Studio in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman yoga and pilates studio. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Sweat at Selah
Selah’s goal is to leave you feeling not just physically recharged but mentally as well. Located in Norman’s urban living community, this yoga studio is perfect for residents and nonresidents who love a friendly boutique fitness studio.
ALSO NOMINATED
Simply Yoga
Whether you are looking to build strength, improve balance, or rest and relax your body, Simply Yoga is the spot for you. If you are a local student, Simply Yoga offers discount deals in addition to packages and drop in rates.
SPACE Yoga
This yoga studio brings rest and healing to your mind, body and soul. With heated, restorative and grounding classes SPACE Yoga has a class fit for you. First time participants can use the code 1FREE to enjoy one of its daily classes.
Pilates Fitness Center
When you finish your first session at the YMCA center, you’ll be asking yourself why you didn’t go sooner. Pilates Fitness offers small group reformer and mat classes focused on form, flexibility and controlled movement. Whether you’re a complete beginner or long-time pilates enjoyer, this is the place for you.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.