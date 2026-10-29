Best Veterinarian in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman veterinarian. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Rose Rock Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort
Rose Rock Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort is a full service clinic and spa for your furry friend. Rose Rock works with you to create a lifetime preventive healthcare plan. Not only is it a pet hospital, but it is also your pet’s home away from home, offering luxury room and boarding services.
ALSO NOMINATED
Cat Clinic of Norman
Cat Clinic of Norman will have all your furry friends feeline purrrfect. The clinic’s mission is to educate all cat owners about feline health, provide progressive evidence-based medicine and treat your furbabies with personalized care.
McGee Street Animal Hospital
McGee Street Animal Hospital has worked with pet families since 1974, providing veterinary care from a personal and experienced team. The team will provide your pet with a wide range of services, from routine wellness care and vaccinations to life-saving surgery.
Sooner Veterinary Hospital
Established in 1981, Sooner Vet has been serving Normanites with knowledgeable pet medical care. Its four full-time veterinarians and support staff provide Norman pet owners with a wide range of medical and wellness services. Sooner Vet offers a 10% discount to students, teachers, police, military, veterans and senior citizens.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.