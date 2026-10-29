Best Urgent Care in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman urgent care. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Classen Urgent Care
Walk-ins are welcome at Classen Urgent Care, with a guarantee that patients are seen 20 minutes from when they first walk through the door. Classen Urgent Care received the Norman Transcript Readers’ Choice Award for best healthcare facility in 2025.
ALSO NOMINATED
Classen Family Medicine
A primary care provider who truly cares about you and your family, Classen Family Medicine has been one of Norman’s favorite clinics for over a decade. From wellness screenings to chronic disease management, Classen Family Medical makes sure you and your family are taken care of, just like its mission statement says.
Immediate Care of Norman
Multiple Locations across Norman
This clinic is easily accessible from major roads and landmarks, making it convenient for Norman patients and others from the surrounding areas. This clinic offers walk-ins that meet your primary and urgent care needs close to home.
INTEGRIS Health
With personalized ongoing care, INTEGRIS Health offers a wide range of family healthcare services, from infants to seniors, to guarantee everyone in your family is properly taken care of.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.