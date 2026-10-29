Best Physical Therapy in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman physical therapy. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Therapy in Motion
Multiple locations across Norman
Receiving the Norman Transcript Readers Choice Award for the best physical therapy in Norman, Therapy in Motion prides itself in patient care. From convenient locations to comfortable treatment areas, this physical therapy center provides over 20 services to ensure careful and timely rehabilitation.
ALSO NOMINATED
Physical Therapy Central
Multiple locations across Norman
Back pains? Sports-related injuries? Equilibrium feeling off? PT Central’s team of professional therapists employ techniques including soft tissue therapy, manipulation and joint mobilization to get you back to feeling like your best self.
WIN Physical Therapy
At this family-run clinic, physical therapists Jimmy and Kim Robinson serve the Norman community by ensuring each patient gets a personal experience. Physical therapists treat a multitude of physical pains using treatment techniques such as cupping, dry needling, mobilization and therapeutic exercise.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.