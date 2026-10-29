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Best Pediatrician in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman pediatrician. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

Norman Pediatric Associates 

3231 Healthplex Drive

Norman Pediatric Associates serves the Norman community from “cradle to college” by providing premiere pediatric services, including newborn care, vision screening, nutrition guidance and immunizations. Norman Pediatric Associates guarantees its many pediatricians and pediatric providers will tend to your child.

ALSO NOMINATED 

Little Axe Health Center 

15951 Little Axe Drive

Little Axe Health Center currently sees all Native Americans, Soonercare members and insured AST employees. Little Axe is proud to bring a new era of healthcare to the Native American community through holistic and evidence-based practices that address all healthcare needs. 

Premiere Pediatrics 

3261 24th Ave. NW, Suite 101

Serving the Norman community since 1982, Premiere Pediatrics is committed to giving patients high-quality care while facilitating lifelong relationships between staff and patients. Premiere Pediatrics is the proud home of four award-winning pediatric physicians and seven nurse practitioners. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.