Best Optometrist in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman optometrist. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Norman Vision Clinic
Norman Vision Clinic is here to help you find the perfect pair of glasses from the comfort of your own home. With its new easy online ordering portal, you can browse glasses and contacts virtually or in-office. Norman Vision Clinic has been a leading provider of eyecare products since 1995.
ALSO NOMINATED
Eyecare Norman
“Your vision, our priority.” Eyecare Norman has been serving the Norman community for over 20 years. Its dedicated team prescribes the most optimal glasses or contacts and helps treat various eye conditions.
Miller Vision Center
Serving the Norman community since 2005, Miller Vision Center is “Your home for happy eyes.” If you are in the market for a new pair of contacts or eye glasses, Miller Vision Center offers a multitude of popular eyewear brands along with services ranging from regular eye exams to eye disease treatment.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.