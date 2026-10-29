Best Gym in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman gym. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Sarkeys Fitness Center
Perfect for OU students, Sarkeys Fitness Center is located in the heart of campus, just a few steps away from most of the residence halls. Sarkeys offers free membership for all OU students along with several courts, an indoor track, weight and cardio rooms and a climbing wall.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Athletic Loft
The Athletic Loft is a 24-hour fitness center perfect for people looking for the latest studio and cardio equipment. For members of the gym, it offers free tanning services and group fitness sessions.
The Health Club
The Health Club’s mission statement of “getting us all to a healthier place” is backed up with its highly-trained professionals, premium equipment and body composition testing. The club offers cardiac rehabilitation programs and special discounts for cancer patients and survivors.
Steel Fitness & Tan
Locally owned and operated since 1988, Steel Fitness & Tan makes you feel at home with its friendly and clean atmosphere. Offering tanning services, aerobic classes, childcare, personal trainers and 24/7 hours of operation, this gym meets you right where you are.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.