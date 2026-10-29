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Best Gym in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Basketball

Students have access to six different basketball courts at Sarkeys Fitness Center.

 Megan O'Donnell/OU Daily

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman gym. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

Sarkeys Fitness Center 

1401 Asp Ave.

Perfect for OU students, Sarkeys Fitness Center is located in the heart of campus, just a few steps away from most of the residence halls. Sarkeys offers free membership for all OU students along with several courts, an indoor track, weight and cardio rooms and a climbing wall.

ALSO NOMINATED

The Athletic Loft 

3058 Classen Blvd.

The Athletic Loft is a 24-hour fitness center perfect for people looking for the latest studio and cardio equipment. For members of the gym, it offers free tanning services and group fitness sessions.

The Health Club 

2301 36th Ave. NW

The Health Club’s mission statement of “getting us all to a healthier place” is backed up with its highly-trained professionals, premium equipment and body composition testing. The club offers cardiac rehabilitation programs and special discounts for cancer patients and survivors.

Steel Fitness & Tan 

1051 12th Ave. NE

Locally owned and operated since 1988, Steel Fitness & Tan makes you feel at home with its friendly and clean atmosphere. Offering tanning services, aerobic classes, childcare, personal trainers and 24/7 hours of operation, this gym meets you right where you are. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.