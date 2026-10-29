Best Dentist in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman dentist. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Norman Family Dentistry
Feel right at home when you walk into Norman Family Dentistry — it’s just as committed to your smile as you. Its friendly team goes the extra mile to make every visit comfortable, ensuring you walk out with the pearly whites you want.
ALSO NOMINATED
Gabriel Bird DDS
“Norman’s Dentist” wants to put a smile on your face, offering general and cosmetic dental services, such as porcelain veneers, dental implants, crowns and bridges. Your teeth will feel healthy and look as good as new.
Heritage Dental
This family-focused dental office offers over 50 years of proficiency and a relaxing experience at every visit. Heritage Dental provides modern X-ray services, preventive cleanings, gum disease treatment and a range of cosmetic and general dentistry.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.