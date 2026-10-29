Best Counseling Services in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman counseling services. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Norman Behavioral Health Group
Norman Behavioral Health Group serves the Norman community through providing family, couple, individual and pediatric counseling services. Its clinical psychologists and licensed counselors meet you where you are, with 20 counseling services to create a personalized counseling plan that satisfies your emotional needs and physical commitments.
ALSO NOMINATED
Grace River Christian Counseling
Grace River is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide Christian-based counseling to all walks of life. Its team uses Christian principles and sound psychological practices to “treat the entire person.”
Peak Behavioral Health
Peak Behavioral Health supports you and your family to help navigate intellectual disabilities, language delays and difficulties with motor skills. After initial assessment, Peak Behavioral Health creates a comprehensive treatment plan in sync with its many behavioral services and techniques.
Red Road Counseling Services
Red Road Counseling Services strives to protect, impact and involve the Oklahoma community it serves. As a part of its wide range of counseling services, Red Road offers telehealth for patients who would like an affordable and personable therapy service from the comfort of home.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.