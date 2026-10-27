Best Vegan & Vegetarian Food in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best vegan/vegetarian restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Earth Cafe & Deli
Open since 1969, The Earth Cafe & Deli is known for its organic quiche and soup of the day. Immerse yourself in refreshing cuisine by sitting in the garden and sipping on a fruit smoothie, or have a slice of a vegan dessert. This quiet place is perfect for reading books in the comfort of nature, tucked away with blossoming flowers and trees.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Moon Sushi & Asian Bistro
The Moon Sushi is known for its specialty sushi rolls and house-made sauces. Fan favorites are the Meek Monster Roll, Seared Tuna Surprise, Habanero Heaven and Poke Bowl. Come by to experience its dive-bar setting, great service or Happy Hour.
Sisters Mediterranean Taste
At Sisters Mediterranean Taste, you’re family from the first bite. Run by sisters, this restaurant is focused on authentic Mediterranean food, welcoming service and great prices. Whether it’s ordered meat or meatless, customers gush about its hummus.
Thai Delight
Thai Delight lives up to its name by delighting customers with Thai and Japanese cuisine since the early 2000s. Try the Som Tam salad — with papayas, carrot, shrimps, tomatoes, green bean and peanut mixed with lime sauce — or its lobster rolls, topped with kani and a special sauce.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.