Best Tacos in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best tacos in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
With more than 100 locations across the country, it’s no shock that Fuzzy’s is a staple. Come to a community-centered taco shop all about kicking back, enjoying great food and sipping margaritas. When you visit, make sure to order its famous chips and queso.
ALSO NOMINATED
La Reina de los Tacos
La Reina doesn’t overcomplicate it; it just serves classic, cooked-to-order Mexican food made from fresh ingredients. Start with the fan-favorite al pastor tacos and work your way around the menu, but make sure to end your meal with the sopapillas.
Taco Casa
Taco Casa takes tacos to the next level with its fresh, “crunchy-licious” tacos, salads and burgers. Download the app for rewards and stay tuned for new deals. Douse Taco Casa’s fan-favorite burritos in its original hot sauce, if you can handle the heat.
Taco Villa
Everyone knows that to raise a taco, it takes a villa. At least, that’s the belief of Taco Villa, with three certified chefs bringing hand-made tortillas and simple ingredients to Norman for authentic Mexican food. Order street tacos or beef quesabirria that’ll transport you directly to Mexico.
Velvet Taco
Have late night cravings for authentic Mexican at reasonable prices? Velvet Taco gets it. Pay this funky taco spot a visit to try international flavors, slow-roasted chicken and margaritas. Customers can’t get enough of the customizable Velvet Bowls, with your choice of rice or napa slaw as a base.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.