Best Sushi in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best sushi restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Volcano Sushi Bar & Hibachi
This sushi bar is on fire — in every way but literally. Try the Godzilla roll stuffed with cucumber and blue crab and topped with eel, spicy tuna and avocado — if you don’t get appetizers like crab wontons and barbecue squid.
ALSO NOMINATED
I Sushi
Feeling hungry? I Sushi has you covered whether you want to dine in or have rolls delivered directly to your door. Along with the classics, I Sushi prides itself on its adventurous flavor options, such as its Oklahoma Roll, with Tempura shrimp, baked crawfish & crabstick, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, green onions and sesame seeds.
The Moon Sushi & Asian Bistro
The Moon Sushi is known for its specialty sushi rolls and house-made sauces. Fan favorites are the Meek Monster, Seared Tuna Surprise, Habanero Heaven and poke bowls. Come by to experience its dive-bar setting, great service or Happy Hour.
Tatsumaki Ramen & Lounge
With a wide variety of ramen, starters and sushi available for dine-in or pick-up, it’s no wonder Tatsumaki has become a go-to stop for Japanese cuisine. Customers praise its generous portions at great prices and quality service. Try the spicy miso ramen or White Lotus roll.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.