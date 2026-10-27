Best Sandwich Shop in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best sandwich shop in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Midway Deli
This deli has flavor packed into its classic, made-to-order sandwiches. A Norman favorite is The Vulcan sandwich: a hot, grilled sourdough sandwich layered with turkey, avocado and a sweet chili mayo sauce that’s sure to melt your taste buds. Don’t forget to leave your mark; grab a Sharpie and sign your name on the wall after you’re done eating.
ALSO NOMINATED
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
Bison Witches lives up to its name as there truly is something magical in the food. Nestled in the heart of Downtown Norman Arts District, this deli offers unique food, hand-crafted drinks and an energy that matches its environment. You’ll never go wrong with a sandwich or bread bowl.
The Earth Cafe & Deli
Open since 1969, The Earth Cafe & Deli is known for its organic cuisine. Stop by for a quick bite or dine alongside the blossoming flowers and trees. With a plethora of vegan and vegetarian options, this cafe and deli has something for everyone.
Pickleman’s
Pickleman’s prioritizes fresh and high-quality ingredients, serving flavorful sandwiches with your choice of wheat or white bread. Its crispy pizzas can be made with a gluten-free crust and the creamy mac and cheese bowls have delicious options for the whole family.
The Winston
The Winston serves gourmet sandwiches and burgers such as the ‘fancy grilled cheese’ and ‘parmesan truffle burger’. The Winston puts a modern spin on classics and hosts a happy hour that’ll have your wallet thanking you. Sit on its dog-friendly patio no matter the season, equipped with fans and heaters. While the weather’s still hot, try the pulled pork sandwich with a Frozen Watermelon Fresca.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.