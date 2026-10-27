Best Pizza in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best pizza restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Hideaway Pizza
Multiple locations across Norman
Renowned across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, Hideaway Pizza began as a casual dining concept in 1957 in Stillwater and grew into the well-loved place known today. Stop by and try the standout margherita-style pizza and stay for its Sweetza pizza-pan cookies.
ALSO NOMINATED
New York Pizza & Pasta
Want a vacation? Take a trip to New York without ever leaving Norman with its huge pizzas, always hot and fresh. The restaurant is praised for its reasonable prices and friendly staff.
Pizza Shuttle
Multiple locations across Norman
Since 1981, Pizza Shuttle has been preparing pizza dough and sauce fresh daily. With such care for its craft, it’s no wonder it has become a Norman favorite.
Volare Pizzeria
Want to feel like you’re on an Italian getaway? Try Volare’s Aperol Spritz or pair the Italian summer drink with its Mount Vesuvius dish — presented in a volcano shape. Dine in and watch the chefs cook pizza in the wood-fired oven at the heart of the restaurant.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.