Best Patio Dining in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best patio dining in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Mont
The Mont’s patio feels like a spacious backyard with heavy-duty fans, brick fireplace and outdoor televisions. It’s a great place to eat and enjoy the game. It’s known for the Sooner Swirl and loaded cheese fries. It is a bucket list restaurant experience for many OU students, visitors and Normanites.
ALSO NOMINATED
Blu Fine Wine & Food
Established in 2007, Blu Fine Wine & Food offers cozy ambiance, monthly wine tastings, American-style tapas and an extensive wine list. Blu is a local favorite for Normanites and visitors alike; enjoy half-price pizzas with a drink during Happy Hour.
The Library Bar & Grill
The Library began as a 20th-century home established in 1920; today it serves Norman as an English-style pub. The pub has a substantial tap list that pairs nicely with its renowned appetizer menu, of which customer favorites include the spinach queso dip and the sourdough pretzel. Its tap list is extensive, including local brews, imports and domestic beers. Happy Hour at the Library includes half-price pizzas with the purchase of a beverage as well as $2 off all draft beers.
The Standard
This restaurant and beer garden is known for its relaxing atmosphere. Try one of its classic burgers while enjoying the shaded outdoor seating. You can sip on a refreshing spritz drink or choose from the seemingly endless list of draft beers and IPAs. The Standard sets the standard for locations specializing in event hosting and catering.
The Winston
Its wrap-around patio gives you the urban-bistro vibe you have been looking for, built with noise and climate control and a pet friendly atmosphere. The Winston puts a modern spin on classics and hosts a happy hour that’ll have your wallet thanking you. While the weather’s still hot, try the pulled pork sandwich with a Frozen Watermelon Fresca.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.