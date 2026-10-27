Best Norman Staple Restaurant: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman staple. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Mont
Opened in 1976 by OU alumni John Krattiger, Bill Hammons and Dick Talley, the restaurant is a central gathering spot for OU game days, graduations and birthday celebrations. Known for its Sooner Swirl and loaded cheese fries, The Mont is a bucket list restaurant experience for many. Celebrate your birthday at The Mont and get a free T-shirt.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Diner
In a location that has housed a variety of restaurants for over a century, The Diner has been bringing Tex-Mex breakfast and lunch to Norman since 1989. Crowd favorites include the Eggarito, the Mexiscram, Santa Fe chicken burger, blueberry pancakes and its famous homemade chilli.
Midway Deli
This deli has flavor packed into its classic, made-to-order sandwiches. A Norman favorite is The Vulcan sandwich: a hot, grilled sourdough sandwich, layered with turkey, avocado and a sweet chili mayo sauce that’s sure to melt your tastebuds. Don’t forget to leave your mark; grab a Sharpie and sign your name on the wall after you’re done eating.
New York Pizza & Pasta
Want a vacation? Take a trip to New York without ever leaving Norman with these huge pizzas, always hot and fresh. The restaurant is praised for its reasonable prices and friendly staff.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.