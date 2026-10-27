Best Mexican Restaurant in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Mexican restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Tarahumara’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina
Family-owned since 2001, Tarahumara’s offers fresh chips and salsa, homemade corn tortillas and generous portions of its fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. From family dinners to margarita nights, Tarahumara’s atmosphere meets the vibe of any occasion.
ALSO NOMINATED
Pepe Delgados
Stop by Pepe Delgados Mexican restaurant to try its signature Super Nachos dish or flavorful beverages, like Mexican beer, fresh juice margaritas and premium tequilas. In addition to great, traditional Mexican food, Pepe Delgados offers vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu items.
Rosa Mezcal
Rosa Mezcal has attracted Mexican food-lovers from all over town. Crowd favorites are the Quesabirria tacos, Taco Shots, El Jefe shrimp tacos, guacamole and fried plantains. Try the Noche en Tulum cocktail — mezcal, lime juice, limoncello and blue curaçao — a blue cocktail served in an elegant octopus-shaped glass.
Ted’s Cafe Escondido
In 1991, Ted Curtis opened his first location in Oklahoma City, quickly growing over the next few years and reinventing ways to bring its made-from-scratch mentality across the state. Ted’s is the intersection of classic Mexican food and a welcoming atmosphere suited for the whole family.
Volcano’s Mexican Food
Multiple locations across Norman
Whether it’s a date night dinner or a large party, Volcano’s has its customers covered. The restaurant serves classic street tacos, hearty burritos and its own hand-crafted specialty items to bring the perfect mix of flavor and heat in every bite. Order its chimichangas and anything from its bar that is fully stocked with margaritas.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.