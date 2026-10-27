Best Italian Restaurant in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Italian restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Benvenuti’s Ristorante
Benvenuti’s Ristorante makes its pasta and desserts from scratch daily. Founded in 2005, Benvenuti’s blends traditional Italian dishes with flavorful twists. With over 150 boutique wine selections offered by the bottle, half-bottle and tasting flights, it’s easy to celebrate your loved ones on a special night out. Try the snow crab claws, sauteed in garlic-lemon white wine butter sauce.
ALSO NOMINATED
Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian
Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian uses family recipes to make delicious meals from scratch. Since the restaurant opened in 2010, it has taken pride in accommodating a wide range of diets, including vegan, vegetarian, low-carb and gluten free. This is reflected in its customizable menu options such as zucchini noodles and gluten-free penne.
Othello’s Italian Restaurant
Family-owned for over 35 years, Othello’s serves classic Italian dishes with prices averaging at $20-25. Come on a Friday night and enjoy live piano and singing with jazz performances. Othello’s is home to the local favorite and award-winning coconut cream pie. Try its crowd-pleasing baked ziti, lasagna, chicken parmesan or shrimp scampi.
Sergio’s Italian Bistro
Whether you want to grab a cocktail or sit down for an elegant dinner, Sergio’s is the place to be. Renowned as “Norman’s own little Italy”, the bistro accounts for different types of diets, including vegetarian and vegan options. Try its spinach and goat cheese ravioli for a flavorful take on an Italian classic.
Victoria's The Pasta Shop
For 30 years, Victoria’s The Pasta Shop has been serving mouth-watering dishes made from simple, fresh ingredients. Walk into its welcoming restaurant and order the cheese bread appetizer while you wait for homemade pasta. Victoria’s is known for its signature Lasagna Rolls: fresh lasagna noodles wrapped around delicious fillings.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.