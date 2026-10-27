Best Happy Hour in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best happy hour in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Winston
The Winston's happy hour features a progressive hour-by-hour tiered pricing. It puts a modern spin on classics and hosts a happy hour that’ll have your wallet thanking you. Sit on its dog-friendly patio no matter the season, equipped with fans and heaters. While the weather’s still hot, try the pulled pork sandwich with a Frozen Watermelon Fresca.
ALSO NOMINATED
Blu Fine Wine & Food
Established in 2007, Blu Fine Wine & Food offers cozy ambiance, monthly wine tastings, American-style tapas and an extensive wine list. Blu is a local favorite for Normanites and visitors alike; enjoy half-price pizzas with a drink during Happy Hour.
Library Bar & Grill
The Library began as a 20th-century home established in 1920; today it serves Norman as an English-style pub. The pub has a substantial tap list that pairs nicely with its renowned appetizer menu, of which customer favorites include the spinach queso dip and the sourdough pretzel. Its tap list is extensive, including local brews, imports and domestic beers. Happy Hour at the Library includes half-price pizzas with the purchase of a beverage as well as $2 off all draft beers.
New York Pizza & Pasta
Want a vacation? Take a trip to New York without ever leaving Norman with these huge pizzas, always hot and fresh. The restaurant is praised for its reasonable prices and friendly staff.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.