Best Food Truck in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best food truck in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
BillyGoat Grub
There’s a lot to like about BillyGoat Grub, whether it be the adventurous flavors — like the Pot Roast Mac & Cheese, the Lobster Rolls — or its convenient location. Try the rotating menu of globally inspired comfort food and drinks at its truck or brick-and-mortar restaurant.
ALSO NOMINATED
Abu Omar Halal
Abu Omar Halal began as Houston’s first and only halal food truck. Today the food truck has spread across Texas, Florida, California and Oklahoma. Pop by and try a chicken shawarma wrap, a salad, a rice bowl or the mouth-watering hummus dip.
Taco Villa
Everyone knows to raise a taco, it takes a villa — or three certified chefs bringing hand-made tortillas and simple ingredients to share authentic Mexican food with Norman. Order Mexico City street tacos or beef quesabirria that’ll transport you directly to Guadalajara.
Taqueria La Chiva
Nothing hits the street taco craving quite like a taco bought on the side of the street. Taqueria La Chiva has an excellent mix of moderate spice, tender meat and expertly-toasted tortillas. Top any of the dishes with house-made green or red sauce for that perfect bite.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.