Best Energy & Protein Drinks in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best energy and protein drinks in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Tower Energy and Nutrition
Frequented by OU students and Normanites alike, The Tower offers low-sugar energy drinks with antioxidants and metabolism boosters, along with customizable protein shakes and coffees. Customers appreciate the plethora of options and close location right on Campus Corner. .
ALSO NOMINATED
Haystack Coffee
Haystack offers plant-based Lotus energy drinks. Named after the 1806 “Haystack Prayer Meeting,” the cafe is an extension of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, also known as the BCM. Whether you’re in the mood for a coffee, energy drink or tea, Haystack has something for you.
Rooted Cafe, formerly Daily Grindz
At Rooted Cafe, customers get more than just a cup of coffee — they get connection. Rooted Cafe’s interior design is crafted to feel like a second home. Visit to experience hand-crafted drinks made with over 70 available flavors and sauces, including sugar free options.
The Fix Energy & Nutrition Lounge
From protein shakes to energy drinks, The Fix has your fix when it comes to healthy pick-me-ups. Everything is customizable — from the flavors to the additives, like fiber and pre-workout — making finding your new go-to an easy, delicious journey.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.