Best Doughnuts in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best doughnuts in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Main Street Donuts
Main Street Donuts crafts a variety of doughnuts, from glazed red velvet to chocolate frosted. It also specializes in fun, character-shaped doughnuts. Some of its bestsellers are the glazed doughnut holes, jumbo sausage rolls and signature apple fritters.
ALSO NOMINATED
Daylight Donuts
Founded over 70 years ago in Tulsa, Daylight Donuts brings new takes on the classic breakfast staple. The company continues to expand across the country at an average rate of 35 locations opening a year. Stop by to enjoy a doughnut covered in a wide range of candies, cereals or glazes.
Donut King
Craving a late-night doughnut run? Head to Donut King to enjoy 24/7 drive-thru and in-store service. Choose from the classics or try something new, like a Cronut or vanilla creme horn. Its menu goes beyond doughnuts with sandwiches, kolaches, muffins, sausage cheese rolls, coffees and floats.
Gourmet Donut
A frequent stop for doughnut enthusiasts, Gourmet Donut serves fluffy, well-priced delicacies. Locals praise the hospitality and handful of free doughnut holes with each order. Fan-favorite doughnuts include the orange glazed, strawberry glazed and old fashioned.
Happy Day Donuts
Happy Day Donuts lives up to its name by giving each customer a great start to a happy day. Guests specifically note the speedy, delightful service and the free doughnuts thrown in on occasional orders. Pop in for the house specialties: maple bacon doughnuts and apple fritters.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.