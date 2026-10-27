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Best Dessert in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
La Baguette Bakery & Cafe

La Baguette Bakery & Cafe on Main Street.

 Courtesy of La Baguette Bakery & Cafe

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best dessert restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

La Baguette Bakery & Cafe 

2100 W. Main St.

Established in 1984, La Baguette is a French-style bakery and Norman classic. Famous for its European breads and cafe-style meals, it offers a daily menu that spans from soups to quiches and more, with a wide range of beloved desserts to choose from after your meal. 

ALSO NOMINATED

Apple Tree Chocolate 

209 E. Main St.

This chocolate factory, founded in 2015 by OU alums Scotty and Ashley Jackson, creates handcrafted chocolates. They prepare the ingredients the old-fashioned way: in copper pots. Customers enjoy  the slow-cooked caramel apples with a variety of choices from Turtle, Apple Pie, Snickers and Mexican Hot apples.

Custard Factory 

301 E. Main St.

No matter what cold dessert you’re craving, Custard Factory has it all: concretes, sundaes, malts, shakes, floats and frozen custard sandwiches. Try a standard base of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or espresso, or stop by to see its rotating featured flavor. (This business has closed since being voted a Best of Norman dessert restaurant.)

The Ice Creamatory 

1200 12th Ave.

This horror-themed ice creamatory will have you terrified to learn it’s closed Mondays, as it is the perfect mix of experience and taste. Pick a base of vanilla or chocolate and swirl in toppings of your choice — including cereals, treats and drizzles — or choose from the menu. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.