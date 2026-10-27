Best Date Night Restaurant in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best date night/special occasion in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Benvenuti’s Ristorante
Benvenuti is an upscale Downtown restaurant that serves multi-generational Italian comfort food with premium ingredients. With over 150 boutique wine selections offered by the bottle, half-bottle and tasting flights, it’s easy to celebrate your loved ones on a special night out. Try the snow crab claws, sauteed in garlic-lemon white wine butter sauce.
ALSO NOMINATED
Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails
In the heart of downtown Norman, Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails is known for house-made sauces, southwestern flare and custom cocktails. Living up to its name, the food is made entirely from scratch, securing it a reputation as a fresh and tasty choice for lunch or dinner. Customer favorites include the Creole seafood pasta and the coffee-crusted pork loin.
Othello’s Italian Restaurant
Family-owned for over 35 years, Othello’s serves classic Italian dishes with prices averaging at $20-25. Come on a Friday night and enjoy live piano and singing with jazz performances. Othello’s is home to the local-favorite and award-winning coconut cream pie. Try its crowd-pleasing baked ziti, lasagna, chicken parmesan or shrimp scampi.
Legend’s Restaurant
Serving Norman since the late 1960s, Legend’s Restaurant is known for its house-made soups, a vast range of hearty dishes and desserts made fresh daily; customer favorites include the Onion Soup Gratinee, Lemon Cream Cake and Coca-Cola Cake. Legend’s prides itself on its versatility, prepared to serve business meetings, romantic dinners, or casual gatherings.
The Winston
The Winston is a good date spot with its ambiance, cocktail curation and wide range of sharables. Sit on the cozy patio no matter the season, equipped with fans and heaters. While the weather’s still hot, try the pulled pork sandwich with a Frozen Watermelon Fresca.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.