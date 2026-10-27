Best Coffee Shop in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best coffee shop in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Yellow Dog Coffee Company
Named after the owners’ labrador, Yellow Dog Coffee Co. brings locally roasted, ethically sourced coffee to Norman. In addition to serving delicious brews, the coffee shop houses a neighborhood pantry in the back, and the owners run local dog shelter Annie’s Rescue Foundation. Stop by and try Rob’s Way: espresso with lavender, honey and oat milk.
ALSO NOMINATED
Beanstalk Coffee and Sno
Multiple locations across Norman
Stop at Beanstalk to enjoy treats made with over 100 house blend syrups. Opt for a snow cone or coffee made with Beanstalk coffee beans. Go to the food truck or enjoy its brick-and-mortar locations, featuring Instagram-worthy decor and an interactive chalk gallery.
Gray Owl Coffee
Gray Owl Coffee is a worker-owned and operated cafe that lives to its motto — “handmade with love.” Hung on the walls are art pieces painted by local artists. It specializes in house-made syrups, such as lavender, mocha, french toast and seasonal flavors. Favorite drinks include the lavender latte and French toast latte, perfect to pair with its blueberry scones.
Haystack Coffee
Named after the 1806 “Haystack Prayer Meeting,” the cafe is an extension of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, also known as the BCM. Whether you’re in the mood for a coffee, energy drink or tea, Haystack has something for you.
Press & Plow
2596 W. Tecumseh Road, 800 W. Lindsey St.
Press & Plow is perfect for a quick drive-thru latte or a relaxed dine-in meal, each with its own menu. Locals rave about the eggs any style, applewood smoked bacon and toasted bread with signature strawberry basil jam. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s a go-to spot for any time of day.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.