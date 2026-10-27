Best Campus Corner Restaurant in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Campus Corner restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Pepe Delgados
Stop by Pepe Delgados Mexican Restaurant to try its signature Super Nachos dish or flavorful beverages, like Mexican beer, fresh juice margaritas and premium tequilas. In addition to great, traditional Mexican food, Pepe Delgados offers vegan and vegetarian friendly menu items.
ALSO NOMINATED
Louie’s Grill & Bar
Multiple locations across Norman
Louie’s Grill & Bar is an American eatery and pub decked out with flat-screen TVs that make it the perfect spot for game day, whether you want to catch Sooner football or OKC Thunder basketball. Don’t miss out on the Big Lou — a burger with American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and mustard. Kids eat free on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree.
New York Pizza & Pasta
Want a vacation? Take a trip to New York without ever leaving Norman with these huge pizzas, always hot and fresh. The restaurant is praised for its reasonable prices and friendly staff.
Pickleman’s
Pickleman’s prioritizes fresh and high-quality ingredients, serving flavorful sandwiches with your choice of wheat or white bread. Its crispy pizzas can be made with a gluten-free crust and the creamy mac and cheese bowls have delicious options for the whole family.
Tea Cafe on the Corner
The perfect place to unwind or spend quality time with a friend, Tea Cafe On the Corner brings warmth with every drink or meal. Prices make it a go-to for college students and families alike, and the staff makes sure every customer feels like family. Try any of its wide-range of boba teas or a bowl of noodles for a quick stop or a hearty meal. (This business has temporarily closed since being voted a Best of Norman Campus Corner Food restaurant.)
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.