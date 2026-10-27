Best Campus Corner Bar in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Campus Corner bar in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Deli
The Deli — Norman’s longest continuously running live music venue — is a historic dive bar that has serviced customers since the 1970s. It’s Norman's only seven-day live music venue. It also offers karaoke nights.
ALSO NOMINATED
Heist Nightclub
There’s never a dull moment at Heist, with a rotating lineup of DJs and blaring music that keeps the crowd on their feet the whole night. Come by for a night you won’t forget and the atmosphere of a lifetime.
Louie’s Grill & Bar
Multiple locations across Norman
Louie’s Grill & Bar is an American eatery and pub decked out with flat screen TVs that make it the perfect spot for game day, whether you want to catch Sooner football or OKC Thunder basketball. Don’t miss out on the Big Lou — a burger with American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and mustard. Kids eat free on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree.
Logie’s on the Corner
Logie’s sports-bar energy is always on point for college students. It offers an upper-deck patio, smoke room and multiple TVs playing sporting events. Come by for Power Hour every Friday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m. or show up to Two Dollar Tuesday for $2 shots.
O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille
Located in the heart of Campus Corner, O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille is a frequented location for students and Normanites. Wednesdays at O’Connell’s are Karaoke Night; grab your friends and prepare to sing all night long. O’Connell’s is always at its most popular during football games, so get there early to grab a seat.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.