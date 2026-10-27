 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

Best Campus Corner Bar in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
The Deli

The Deli on Campus Corner Oct. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Campus Corner bar in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

The Deli 

309 White St.

The Deli — Norman’s longest continuously running live music venue — is a historic dive bar that has serviced customers since the 1970s. It’s Norman's only seven-day live music venue. It also offers karaoke nights.

ALSO NOMINATED

Heist Nightclub 

750 1/2 Asp Ave.

There’s never a dull moment at Heist, with a rotating lineup of DJs and blaring music that keeps the crowd on their feet the whole night. Come by for a night you won’t forget and the atmosphere of a lifetime.

Louie’s Grill & Bar 

Multiple locations across Norman

Louie’s Grill & Bar is an American eatery and pub decked out with flat screen TVs that make it the perfect spot for game day, whether you want to catch Sooner football or OKC Thunder basketball. Don’t miss out on the Big Lou — a burger with American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and mustard. Kids eat free on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree.

Logie’s on the Corner 

749 Asp Ave.

Logie’s sports-bar energy is always on point for college students. It offers an upper-deck patio, smoke room and multiple TVs playing sporting events. Come by for Power Hour every Friday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m. or show up to Two Dollar Tuesday for $2 shots. 

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille 

769 Asp Ave.

Located in the heart of Campus Corner, O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille is a frequented location for students and Normanites. Wednesdays at O’Connell’s are Karaoke Night; grab your friends and prepare to sing all night long. O’Connell’s is always at its most popular during football games, so get there early to grab a seat. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.