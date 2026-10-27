Best Burger in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best burger restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Garage Burgers & Beer
The Garage houses some of the tastiest burgers in Norman, made from a variety of meat options or a plant-based patty. Customer favorites include the BBQ Bacon Theta, Spicy Sriracha Bleu, Sticky Finger Burger and Thunder Fries — seasoned with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and spicy aioli.
ALSO NOMINATED
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
What began as a southern burger and beer spot has grown nationally. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar consistently pushes the boundaries of what burgers can be. Create your own burger, try one of its many classics or just come get a drink. Make sure you’re on the lookout for its monthly drops and special deals.
The Mont
The Mont’s burgers feature smoky char-grilled patties with generous toppings and unique combinations such as the ‘Queso Burger’ and the ‘Theta Burger’. Known for its Sooner Swirl and loaded cheese fries, The Mont is a Norman staple. Celebrate your birthday there for a free T-shirt. With timeless ambiance and attentive service, The Mont is a bucket list restaurant experience for many OU students, visitors and Normanites.
The Standard
This restaurant and beer garden is known for its relaxing atmosphere. Try one of its classic burgers while enjoying the shaded outdoor seating. You can sip on a refreshing spritz drink or choose from the seemingly endless list of draft beers and IPAs. The Standard sets the standard for locations specializing in event hosting and catering.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.