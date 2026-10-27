Best Breakfast & Brunch in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best breakfast and brunch in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Neighborhood JAM
Neighborhood JAM brings a commitment to keeping its business rooted locally in all that it does, partnering with two local coffee roasters from bean to cup. The restaurant offers tasty takes on the classic brunch menu, with go-to orders of the Hot Jam Biscuit and the Heap.
ALSO NOMINATED
Levity Breakfast House
What began as a childhood dream of two Portland-born brothers became a reality when they brought a slice of Oregon to Norman in 2024. Many dishes are inspired by their grandmother, including potato pancakes, Belgian waffles, scones and specialty sandwiches. A fan favorite at Levity is the matcha blueberry latte flavored with vanilla and blueberry syrup.
The OK Diner
From pancakes to sandwiches, The OK Diner has breakfast and brunch covered for the whole family. Fan favorites include The Nap Maker, a gravy-smothered burrito stuffed with cheese, chicken fried steak and eggs, and the All the Meats omelette, filled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar.
Press & Plow
2596 W. Tecumseh Road, 800 W. Lindsey St.
Press & Plow is perfect for a quick drive-thru latte or a relaxed dine-in meal. Locals rave about the eggs any style, applewood smoked bacon and toasted bread with signature strawberry basil jam. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s a go-to spot for any time of day.
The Diner
In a location that has housed a variety of restaurants for over a century, The Diner has been bringing Tex-Mex breakfast and lunch to Norman since 1918. Crowd favorites include the Eggarito, the Mexiscram, Sante Fe chicken burger, blueberry pancakes and its famous homemade chili.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.