Best Bar or Brewery in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman bar or brewery in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Mont
Known for its Sooner Swirl, The Mont serves about 120,000 Swirls annually and a wide range of other cocktails and frozen margaritas. Celebrate your birthday at The Mont and get a free T-shirt. The Mont is a bucket list restaurant experience for many OU students, visitors and Normanites.
ALSO NOMINATED
BIG Brewing Co
Beer Is Good Brewing Company, or BIG Brew Co., lives up to its name by making good beer. What started in college kitchens as a desire to create and share exceptional beer has turned into a vibrant hub for beer-lovers. Whether it’s after a long day or the start to an unforgettable night, a stop at BIG Brew Co. is never the wrong choice.
Lazy Circles Brewing
After starting as homebrewers, Lazy Circles Brewing opened its doors in 2017. Try the Boss Lady or Station 1 brews or catch one of the rotating options.
Legally Brewed
Legally Brewed offers fun twists on classic beers. Stop by on Monday to enjoy board game night or Wednesday for $1 off 6-ounce wine pours. If you want a sweet treat with your beverage, find scrumptious cookies in the tap room from local partner Six30 Sweets.
The Standard
This restaurant and beer garden is known for its relaxing atmosphere. Try one of its classic burgers while enjoying the shaded outdoor seating. You can sip on a refreshing spritz drink or choose from the seemingly endless list of draft beers and IPAs. The Standard sets the standard for locations specializing in event hosting and catering.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.