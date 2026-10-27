Best Asian Restaurant in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Asian restaurant in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Tamashii Ramen House
Tamashii Ramen House’s Norman location opened in 2025 and offers authentic Japanese cuisine and top-rated ramen bowls. Try its unique ramen bowls — miso butter corn, curry, spicy miso or mazemen — and enjoy its anime-inspired art and decor while you eat.
ALSO NOMINATED
Mr Hui
Mr Hui lives by a promise to serve high-quality Chinese food to every guest, whether it’s ordered online or in store. Customers rave about its attentive staff and deals, with all the classic Asian food Normanites could want, made with fresh ingredients daily.
Tea Cafe on the Corner
The perfect place to unwind or spend quality time with a friend, Tea Cafe on the Corner brings warmth with every drink or meal. Affordable pricing makes the restaurant a go-to spot for college students and families alike, and the staff makes sure every customer feels like family. Try any of its wide-range of boba teas if you’re looking for a quick stop or a bowl of noodles for a hearty meal. (This business has temporarily closed since being voted a Best of Norman Asian restaurant.)
Thai Delight
Thai Delight lives up to its name by delighting customers with Thai and Japanese cuisine since the early 2000s. Try the Som Tam salad — with papayas, carrot, shrimps, tomatoes, green bean and peanut mixed with lime sauce — or its lobster rolls, topped with kani and a special sauce.
Thai Thai Asian Bistro
Praised for its sweet and spicy flavors, Thai Thai Asian Bistro offers generous portions and specials perfect for family events or a quick bite. Stop by to try its appetizers — such as the Thai Thai Fresh Roll or crab rangoon — or its red Thai curry. Finish a meal off with desserts like the mango or strawberry banana with sticky rice.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.