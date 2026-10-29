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Best Spa in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman spa. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

Le Visage Spa & Wellness 

3540 RC Luttrell Drive

Give yourself the ultimate reset at Le Visage, where personalized skincare takes center stage. It specializes in facials, body treatments and health coaching. Put your best face forward and walk out glowing. 

ALSO NOMINATED

Nature Day Spa 

301 S. Porter Ave.

Put yourself first and keep a clean conscience at Nature Day Spa, with an eco-friendly approach to wellness and skincare. Book an appointment and enjoy everything from soothing deep-tissue massages to refreshing body scrubs. 

Oodelah 

2222 Westpark Drive 

Suffering from chronic pain? Oodelah has been there and has you covered. Known for its cozy atmosphere and attentive staff, it’s the perfect place to treat yourself. Drop in for a quick massage or entire package. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.