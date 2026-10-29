Best Place to Play Pool in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman place to play pool. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Louie’s Grill & Bar
Multiple locations across Norman
Louie’s Grill & Bar is an American eatery and pub decked out with flat-screen TVs that make it the perfect spot for game day, whether you want to catch Sooner football or OKC Thunder basketball. Don’t miss out on the Big Lou — a burger with American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and mustard. Kids eat free on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Bluebonnet Bar
Established almost a century ago, the Bluebonnet Bar is a staple for live music. It’s outfitted with classic entertainment, including pool tables and shuffleboard. The bar is a home for all ages 21 and up — with dominoes in the early afternoon and live entertainment at night.
Maximillian’s Social Club
Maximillian’s offers a casual yet elevated atmosphere. Known for its welcoming crowd, great drink specials and pool tables, this social club makes it easy to stick around and come back the next day.
Oklahoma Memorial Union
On the OU campus, the Union’s game rooms are the go-to spot for students looking to unwind between classes or meet up after a long day. Test your skills at ping pong or challenge friends to electronic games, and get a meal after it all. (These pool tables have closed since being voted a Best of Norman place to play pool.)
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.